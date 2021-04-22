WTAJ Your News Leader seeks a detail oriented and energetic individual to serve as our National Sales Assistant. The primary role of this position is to help coordinate all aspects of the national sales efforts – order entry, traffic coordination, promotional fulfillment, and communication with our National Sales Manager, as well as outside communication with agency/advertiser and our national rep firm.

This position requires excellent written and verbal communication skills, the ability to work independently, ability to problem solve, provide solutions and work in a fast-paced atmosphere. In addition to working with our national sales staff, you will also coordinate with our station Account Executives to refine and format research and sales materials for them. A high-level of accuracy, and keen attention to detail is needed.

EOE

To apply, please CLICK HERE.