Multi-Media Journalist-State College

WTAJ-TV is looking for the right people to join our award-winning news team. We are Your News Leader in Central Pennsylvania and need an MMJ who can bring the lead story every day. This

position is in our State College (Penn State) office. This is a highly visible news coverage area and has been under constant national news attention. We want a news junkie who can not only find news that matters, but possess the skills to be a solid reporter and great storyteller. You must have the desire to go live during breaking news events and understand the importance of social media tools. If you have 2 years or more of experience and the drive to lead the way, send us your reel and resume.

EOE

To apply, please CLICK HERE