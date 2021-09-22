Morning News Anchor

The #1 Local News station – WTAJ – has an opportunity for the right person to join our award-winning team. We are looking for a magnificent news presenter for our morning newscasts. To be the right person you must be friendly (on-air and off), be sincere (on-air and off), and want to bring great content to the people in our area. We want a newsroom leader who has a passion for winning every day and can work with the other team members to bring out the best. If this sounds like you, make sure that you apply right away.

E.O.E.

To apply, please CLICK HERE.