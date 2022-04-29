This opportunity doesn’t come around often! If you love to help businesses grow, have a desire to develop a team that excels at uncovering marketing objectives and building integrated solutions plus be a part of the best-in-class management team then this opportunity is calling your name.

The Local Sales Manager at WTAJ, Your News Leader is responsible for overseeing a team of sellers in a positive and collaborative way to enhance and grow revenue for the station on all platforms. The Local Sales Manager works under the General Sales Manager to maintain and grow existing business/relationships with our key accounts. Identify and pursue ways to increase individual, client and company sales growth and retention in our full product portfolio. Professional with superior people skills, great attitude, and work ethic.

