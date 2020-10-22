Digital Multimedia Journalist

WTAJ-TV has an immediate opening on our award-winning news team in our Altoona Office. We are Your News Leader in Central Pennsylvania and we need an individual with strong digital and enterprise reporting skills. You will be primarily reporting for WTAJ’s digital platforms, but also reporting on TV. The ideal candidate will help take our newsroom to the next level on new and emerging platforms. We want someone that embraces the small-town values of this community and possesses the skills to be a great storyteller exclusively on our digital platforms. In this position you will be tasked with curating and posting web content, photo galleries and video to our website as well as doing digital reports and appearing on our digital platforms. Two or more years’ experience as an MMJ is preferred, but not necessary.

