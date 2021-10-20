Digital Media Weather Reporter

WTAJ is seeking an experienced meteorologist to join our award-winning news team in central Pennsylvania. The successful candidate will have the drive and talent to be number one, and must be able to produce and deliver dynamic, compelling, and understandable forecasts for our newscasts and digital platforms. Do you believe you have the telling talent to identify and explain the weather story of the day? Can you cover severe weather with the essential accuracy, urgency, and ability to convey reassurance that our viewers rely upon? If so, we’d love to speak to you!

EOE

To apply, please CLICK HERE.