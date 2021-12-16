Digital Coordinator

Employment
Posted: / Updated:

WTAJ is seeking a motivated and enthusiastic Coordinator to support the WTAJ Sales team. We’re looking for a motivated individual who wants to build a career in digital media sales. As a member of WTAJ sales team, the Digital Sales Coordinator is responsible for ensuring accuracy and follow-through of orders related to digital advertising campaigns. If you are a self-starter, enjoy setting & reaching goals, and want to help local businesses reach their marketing goals, we want to invest in YOU.

