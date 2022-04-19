WTAJ-TV, WeAreCentralPA.com is seeking the next digital content wizard to join our team. Our audience growth has been astounding, and we’re looking for the right person to generate the content our communities rely upon. This individual must possess the technical know-how to create the narrative of great stories. Digital and video editing, story writing, social media directive, and website content management are critical tools necessary for the position. Do you have the skills to be a Digital Content Producer?

