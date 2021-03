WTAJ-TV, WeAreCentralPA.com, and WTAJplus.com are seeking the next digital content wizard to join our team at our State College location. Our audience growth has been overwhelming, and we need more people to generate the content required. We want someone with the technical know-how to tell great stories with video. Videography, digital editing, social media and website content management are critical tools.

E.O.E.

To apply, please CLICK HERE.