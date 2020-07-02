Assignment Editor

WTAJ-TV has an immediate opening on our award-winning news team for an Assignment Desk Editor. You will plan, prepare, and execute the station’s news gathering functions, including both scheduled newsworthy events as well as ‘spot’ news and breaking stories. Helps decide and determine daily story assignments then dispatches reporters and photographers in the field. Assists reporters with researching, developing, and setting up their stories while working with writers, producers, and web staff with gathering information and updating stories.

To apply, please CLICK HERE