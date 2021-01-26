Account Executive-State College

WTAJ Your News Leader has an immediate opening for a Local Sales Assistant. If you would like to work in the exciting business of television sales, this could be the job for you! Applicant must have strong computer skills and excellent organizational abilities. Must be personable and deadline driven.

The Local Sales Assistant will be responsible for maintaining sales data and assisting in creating sales presentations utilizing available programs and research systems such as ComScore, Kantar, Nielsen and Wide Orbit Media Sales. This new team member will also assist in order entry, accounts receivables and cross-train within the department to be a problem solver for Account Executives as well as our clients. While preferred, this position does not require experience in media. It does require a history of progressive responsibility and stability. Managing many tasks in the course of a day while meeting deadlines is extremely important.