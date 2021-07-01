Breaking News Email Alerts

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
COVID-19
Pennsylvania News
National News
Destination Pennsylvania
Daily Newsletters
Vaccinate Central Pa.
Washington D.C. Bureau
World News
Entertainment News
Lottery
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
US average mortgage rates decline; 30-year at 2.98%
Top Stories
Building collapse in Washington D.C. leaves several hurt
Former Bradford County Coroner under investigation after video, explicit messages suggest he attempted to meet a boy for sex
Video
Getting fewer robocalls? FCC’s anti-robocall rules take effect Thursday
Penn State offers new program for students amid compensation bill
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet Cameras
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
NBA
NHL
MLB
Golf
NCAA
Auto Racing
Top Stories
NFL fines Washington $10M after misconduct investigation
Top Stories
Elk County native heads to 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Video
Bobby Bonilla banks $1.19M again; he hasn’t played in the MLB since 2001
Video
NCAA allows athletes to earn compensation, Gov. Wolf makes it law
Video
Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing
WTAJ Plus
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Veterans Voices
Destination Pennsylvania
Making it Matter
Studio 814
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
CUTE! Panda cub has field day with basket
Video
Top Stories
Red, White, & Blue Cocktails for your July 4th party!
Video
Blueberry Zucchini Cake with Becca’s Baked Goods
Video
Say “yes” at the Walmart register to round up and help kids in need right here in the 814
Video
Handcrafted earrings from Altoona artist are perfect for any occasion!
Video
Community
Altoona Curve Player of the Day Ticket Vouchers Sweepstakes
Celebrating Seniors: Class of 2021
Make Us Smile
Homes
Travel with Tracy: Glacier, Yellowstone & Grand Tetons
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Apps
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WTAJ
Watch
Newscasts
Newsfeed Now
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Email Alerts
Gov. Wolf vetoes ban on ‘vaccine passports’, health secretary actions
Can Pennsylvania reissue the mask mandate?
Trending Stories
Can Pennsylvania reissue the mask mandate?
Bellefonte police investigating ‘seriously injured’ baby incident
Video
Altoona man sentenced in $1.2 million fraud scheme
Police: Baby drinks formula mixed with vodka, Clearfield Co. mother charged
Video
Former Bradford County Coroner under investigation after video, explicit messages suggest he attempted to meet a boy for sex
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!