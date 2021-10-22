Rep. Conklin, Commissioners show ease of voting in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the November election less than two weeks away, voters can begin casting their ballots. In Centre County, there are eight secure ballot return boxes open and monitored 24/7.

This is the third election Centre County is using these boxes. Commissioners said they’ve found about half of mail-in voters will submit their ballot at drop box.

“Voting doesn’t have to be cumbersome, it doesn’t have to be drawn out, it doesn’t have to have a lot of individuals putting so many laws in the way that you can’t vote,” said Representative Scott Conklin, 77th District.

Representative Conklin said the boxes are accessible for those with busy lives.

“You can get that ballot, you can drop it off at your convenience, and you can do your democratic process and be involved in your community,” said Conklin.

The ballot boxes are also meant to alleviate wait times for in-person voting, prevent potential delays from the U.S. Postal Service, and provide a safe option to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full list of Centre County’s ballot return boxes can be found here. If you choose to vote in-person on November 2, a list of polling locations can be found here.