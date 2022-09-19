INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be visiting Indiana County, despite it’s red vote history.

In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana County.

He will be visiting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the Kovalchick Center Lobby.

Kovalchick Center lobby is located at IUP Pratt Drive.