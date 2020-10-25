Ballots can’t be tossed out over voter signature, court says

by: Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is prohibiting counties from rejecting ballots if the voter’s signature on it does not resemble the signature on the voter’s registration form.

Two Republican justices joined five Democratic justices in Friday’s decision. It addresses a key concern surrounding an avalanche of mail-in ballots in the presidential battleground state.

The verdict was a victory for the state’s top election official. Kathy Boockvar is a Democrat who had asked the court to back her up in a legal dispute with President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican lawmakers.

Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a battle to win Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes.

