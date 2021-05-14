Meet the candidates in Centre Co. before election day, May 18

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The county will be holding a Meet the Candidates event Sunday, May 16 at 12:30 p.m. right before the Pennsylvania primary elections, Tuesday, May 18.

The event will be held at Sidney Friedman Park in State College and will host a few notable speakers. Candidates for the United States Senate as well as the State College borough mayor and other municipal positions will be speaking.

State Representative’s Malcom Kenyatta and Erza Nanes will also be in attendance.

Stay up to date with election coverage by visiting the WTAJ Your Election Headquarters.