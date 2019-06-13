Don’t Text & Drive

1. 5 seconds is the minimal amount of attention that a driver who texts takes away from the road. If traveling at 55 mph, this equals driving the length of a football field without looking at the road.

2. Texting makes a crash up to 23 times more likely.



3. Teens who text while driving spend 10% of the time outside their lane.



4. According to AT&T’s Teen Driver Survey, 97% of teens agree that texting while driving is dangerous, yet 43% do it anyway.



5. 19% of drivers of all ages admit to surfing the web while driving.



6. 43 states, plus D.C., prohibit all drivers from texting.



7. 40% of teens say that they have been in a car when the driver used a cell phone.



8. The most recent National Occupant Protection Use Survey finds that women are more likely than men to reach for their cell phones while driving.



9. According to 77% of teens, adults tell them not to text or email while driving, yet adults do it themselves “all the time.”