Tucked away in Indiana County lies an unknown waterfall, with great history

NEW FLORENCE, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking for a relatively quiet place to get fresh air and explore, Indiana County has you covered.

Tucked away in New Florence on Valley Brook Road is Buttermilk Falls Park.

“It’s a diamond in the rough. Not many people know how beautiful it is,” said Susie Sink, a visitor.

Sink lives in Homer City, about 20 minutes away, and is a regular at the park.

“We come here often to have a little picnic. It’s quiet and a wonderful place to walk the trails and the falls are beautiful.”

The 48-acre natural area features a 45-foot waterfall, various trails, picnic pavilions and more…something for everyone.

The trails are children and animal friendly and great for a quick hike.

The land the park lies on also has an interesting history. It used to be owned by Fred McFeely, grandfather of the well known Fred or Mr. Rogers.

Mr. Rogers often visited his grandfather’s cottage on site and the foundation of the building is still here today.

The property used to be home to a large house, horse stables, a three-car garage and a swimming area back in the 1930s to the 1950s.

Kathleen Russo is from Johnstown and says it’s a nice getaway from the city.

“You get bogged down, there’s a lot of traffic out there, here there’s no traffic, there’s just fresh air and friendly people,” said Russo.

“It’s a nice place to come if you want some quiet and solitude,” said Sink.

Park Rangers do ask folks to be respectful of the area by not littering and disturbing plants and wildlife and leave the trails how you found them.

The park is open from dawn to dusk and is free to the public.

Directions to Buttermilk Falls Park can be found here.