Trough Creek State Park is a hidden gem in Huntingdon County. It was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps as the nation was coming out of the Great Depression and was opened in 1936.

This 541-acre park is in a scenic gorge that was formed by the Great Trough Creek cutting through Terrace Mountain before emptying into what is now Raystown Lake.

There are 12 miles of hiking trails through the park. These are famous for their views but some can be steep, narrow and rocky. Our team decided to take a 5 site trail which really is a combination of several trails through the park.

5 site trail from All Trails App

This is a difficult hike but takes you past the most famous sites in the park. The first site on this trail was the old Paradise Furnace schoolhouse.

old Paradise Furnace schoolhouse.

The Ledges Trail then takes you past some great Vistas.

View from Ledges Trail

One of the biggest sites at the park is the famous Balanced Rock where a huge rock defies gravity hanging over a cliff hundreds of feet high.

Balanced Rock

A trail taking below balance rock now takes you past Rainbow Falls which can be a trickle in dry times, but a beautiful site after a downpour.

Rainbow Falls

Continuing down from Rainbow Falls, the trail will take you across some nice rock formations and then take you across the famous Suspension Bridge.

Suspension Bridge

The 5 site trail then takes you past a closer parking lot to the Balanced Rock, bridge and falls and takes you up over Boulder Trail which is takes you up over the mountain and past some wonderful rock formations.

Rock off of Boulder Trail

The Boulder Trail will eventually take you to the coolest spot in Trough Creek Park, the Ice Mine. This mine will bring winter-like temperatures during the summer months. To learn more about this mine, click here.

Ice Mine

As for our hike through the park, we did learn that some of the trail markings were hard to follow. This combined with the terrain makes the 5 site trail more difficult. Here are the statistics of this hike.

If you are not as experienced in hiking, you can get very close to the Balanced Rock, Rainbow Falls and the suspension bridge here. The Ice Mine is just a couple miles down the road.