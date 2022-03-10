BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new art exhibit is now being featured at the Bellefonte Art Museum.

The special exhibitions gallery will feature “The Art of Weaving,” with art created by local weaver Jill Curley.

The exhibit takes visitors on a journey from fiber to fabric. Visitors of the exhibit might find Curley demonstrating her weaving techniques.

Curley said her weaving is focused on early American weaving and 1700s-era looms.

Jill Curley at “The Art of Weaving” Exhibit

She wants to use the exhibit to inspire the next generation of weavers, by including hands-on aspects.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

“Weaving has been part of our lives since way way way way before history was even written down, and I think that’s exciting that we can continue it,” Curley said.

The exhibit will be on display every weekend until March 27. The museum will be open from 12:00 – 4:30 p.m. for public viewing.