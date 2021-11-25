Destination PA: Holiday Nights of Lights at the Bedford County Fairgrounds

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Fairgrounds have become illuminated with bright lights and colors as they are hosting their third annual Holiday Nights of Lights.

The holiday attraction is a grassroots lights display at the fairgrounds featuring 100 displays from area businesses and organizations, all to celebrate the season.

“We were really fortunate that we started this in 2019 so last year during COVID it was really one of the few holiday events that people could do because it was safe and socially distanced and naturally, in your car, it’s gotten bigger and better this year with some things opening up,” Kellie Goodman-Shaffer of the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce said.

For a donation of ten dollars per car, visitors can enjoy the mile-long display which takes about 20 minutes to enjoy.

“One of the coolest things that happens is there’s a lot of pay it forwards and we see somebody come in and they pay for my car and they pay for the car behind them and sometimes it goes on for 15 and 16 and 20 cars. It’s really kind of cool to see the spirit of the season,” Kellie Goodman-Shaffer said.

The Nights of Lights display will be on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays each week until Dec. 26 for all ages.

“This was a dream of ours for many years and to be able to find the right partner which is the Bedford County Fairgrounds which logistically has all the power you need but also has the community spirit that wants to use the facility for more than just the fair in the summertime it was just a real blessing,” Kellie Goodman-Shaffer said. “We’re just thrilled to do this for the community.”