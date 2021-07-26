Destination Pennsylvania: Sight and Sound Theater

Stories of the Bible come to life in rural Lancaster County. People from all over the world come to this small town to see a massive performance on a grand stage.

At Sight and Sound Theater, the audience doesn’t just watch the performance — they’re a part of it.

“We are known for bringing bible stories to the stages that put our audiences right in the heart of the action,” said Katie Miller, director of marketing and communications.

Stories of the bible come to life with a large cast of actors and animals. The theater seats 2,000 people, features a 300-foot panoramic stage. Its shows are filled with music to entertain and inspire.

“Our hope is that anyone who comes to sight and sound leaves feeling inspired by the messages of hope and forgiveness and second chances that are portrayed on our stage,” added Miller.

Created by a Lancaster County couple in 1976, people from all over the globe come to the theater in East Lampeter Township each year.

“We absolutely love being a part of the Lancaster community,” said Miller. “I don’t think there is anywhere else that provides such a unique experience for people who come in.”

The story of Esther is on stage now through the end of the year.