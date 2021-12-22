Destination PA: Visiting America’s oldest record shop in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you love collecting records or even still playing them on record player then you will want to visit America’s oldest record store, located in Central Pennsylvania.

Inside George’s Song Shop you will find hundreds of thousands of records in a five-floor building in downtown Johnstown. The store first opened in 1932, which means the establishment’s 90th anniversary is right around the corner.

“I’ve been running it for 60 years, my father for the first 30 years, it’s in my blood, I do it every day,” owner of the shop John George said.

George says there are five floors of nonstop records, name a genre, it’s here, name an artist, they’re here, and people from everywhere have visited, “First thing that comes to mind is a guy from Japan came in here and spent 6 days upstairs checking out the whole place,” George said.

From music-loving fans to the music legends themselves, it’s why George’s Song Shop in Johnstown is a destination for those who love the old school.

America’s oldest record store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.