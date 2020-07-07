Destination PA: The Coffee Pot

BEDFORD, BEDFORD COUNTY (WTAJ) — If you’re passing through Bedford make sure you stop at the Koontz Coffee Pot. It’s a historic piece of architecture at the Bedford fairgrounds.

According to the sign out front, the building was constructed in 1927 by Bert Koontz at the west end of Bedford. His goal was to attract tourists to his gas station across the street. Originally The Coffee Pot was a restaurant that served hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream but then it got converted into a bar in 1937.

In order to save The Coffee Pot, the Lincoln Highway Corridor moved it to the fairgrounds and restored it in 2004.