Destination PA: Swigart’s, where the cool cars hangout

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – Every year, thousands of car lovers come from all over the country to check out car shows in Pennsylvania, but Swigart Museum in Huntingdon is one place enthusiasts can visit year-round.

The Swigart Museum features the excitement of early automobile racing and old cars that are depicted in prints, paintings, and photographs from renowned automobile artists such as Ernest Montaut and Peter Helck.

This collection of cars was started in 1920, which automobiles dating back to 1986. Visitors can see up to 35 automobiles on display, which changes every year.

Marge Cutright is the executive director for the museum, it’s a 501 c 3 nonprofit museum dedicated to the preservation of the American automobile industry, “I just got interested in it, I just picked up the enthusiasm with him and his stories and all the tours he went on,” Cutright said.

The “he” Cutright is referring to is William Swigart, who took over his father’s antique car collection several decades ago. In 2000, Swigart, a Huntingdon native passed away, but today his legacy lives on,” Cutright said.

From the movie industry to historic moments in time, the museum has it all, and has celebrity connections too, “Jay Leno actually drove this car it was actually it was actually at the PA college of technology in Williamsport and they were getting it to run and Jay Leno was visiting the college,” said, Betty Boozl the assistant Executive Director of the museum.

The Swigart museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.