ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local brewery is celebrating its 150 year of being in business.

Straub Brewery is located in St. Mary’s offers a wide variety of brews, a walking tour and a number of great events.

There are numerous events planned throughout the year, commemorating the legacy of Peter and Sabina Straub. Tours are held on weekends with a touring capacity of 12 people. Tours last between 45 minutes to an hour.

Check-in is at 444 Brusselles Street at the Straub Visitor Center & Tap Room.