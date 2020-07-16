Destination PA special

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Regional News
World News
Entertainment News
Video
Newsfeed Now
Washington D.C. Bureau
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Overnight forecast Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Destination PA: Gifford Pinchot State Park
Video
Over 40 businesses receive financial relief from PA 30 Day Fund
Video
Police searching for stolen gun safe from camp in Jefferson County
Video
Search narrows for Veterans Affairs Director
Video
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
Kroger to require all customers in all locations to wear a mask starting July 22
Top Stories
PA Beverage and Tavern Association calls upon state for bailout
Wolf imposes restrictions on bars, restaurants, gatherings
Video
Nearly 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania
Video
Walmart to require all customers to wear masks starting July 20
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
PIAA to move forward with start of fall sports season
Video
Top Stories
Penn State athletics still has no positive COVID-19 cases
Video
Two Penn State running backs on Doak Walker watch list
University of Michigan announces no ticket sales to general public this fall
Sideline Cancer’s million-dollar bid falls just short
Video
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Pete’s Eats
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Momtrepreneurs
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
More fun & easy ideas to spruce up date night and stay safe during the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Fun Budget-friendly tips to keep date night alive during the pandemic
Video
Cute alert! Meet the San Diego Zoo’s baby Black-Footed Cats
Video
Kanye West out of presidential run
Video
No mask, no entry. Walmart requiring all customers to wear masks starting Monday
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Make Us Smile
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
Central PA Pros
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Destination Pennsylvania
Search
Search
Search
Destination PA special
Destination PA
by: WHTM Staff
Posted:
Jul 15, 2020 / 08:54 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 15, 2020 / 08:54 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Nearly 1,000 new positive COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania
Video
Tyrone Area School District decides on a reopening plan
Video
Police: Man is in jail after two carjackings in State College and a police chase through Centre Co.
Wolf imposes restrictions on bars, restaurants, gatherings
Video
PIAA to move forward with start of fall sports season
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!