STOYSTOWN, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County couple is pouring their hearts into a new brewery.

“He is definitely a beer nerd,” Kaitlin Fahy, co-owner of Forbes Trail Brewing, laughed when talking about her husband. “I know more about beer in the last 4 years then I thought I would ever know in my lifetime.”

Mike and Kaitlin Fahy’s dream is now becoming a reality as they get things ready to open Forbes Trail Brewing in Stoystown.

A look inside Forbes Trail Brewing in Stoystown

“We want to have a couple staples,” Mike Fahy, co-owner of Forbes Trail Brewing, explained. “Whenever people come in it’s something they can count on that will be here and that they like. The rest will be rotating.”

Mike first started homebrewing in 2010. He took a couple years off, but then picked it back up again when he fell in love with the creative process.

“Being able to create something and have somebody enjoy it, there is no better feeling,” Mike said.

The couple loves coming up with new and exciting flavors. They’re all about variety. They have 12 taps and they hope to have them full all the time.

“We’re hoping to have something different fairly often,” Mike said. “So if it has been a week or two since your visit, there will be something different since the last time you were here”

The brewery plans to have 12 taps filled at all times

The brewery is near the Flight 93 Memorial along Route 30 and Patriot Park, which is a memorial that is being built to honor all the soldiers we lost on the global war on terror.

“One of our staples will be a Patriot Park pilsner,” Mike explained.

A dollar from every sale of that beer will be donated to the park.

Mike and Kaitlin are excited to create a place where everyone can come and enjoy.

“We want to do cornhole boards, fire pits, other lawn games,” Mike said. “Family-friendly, kid-friendly, dog-friendly. We just want it to be a fun place to hang out and that is really important to both of us.”

The goal is to have the brewery open by late May or early June.

They also have a Kickstarter campaign where you can get rewards for contributing.