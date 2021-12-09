Destination PA: Palmer Museum of Art at PSU gears up for 50th anniversary

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State is about to celebrate its 50th anniversary as it boasts collections of academic art.

Museum Director Erin Coe, who’s worked in art galleries for years, said 2022 will bring a huge celebration for the museum’s anniversary.

“We have a year line up of exhibitions and educational programs to celebrate, commemorate, reflect, look forward to the future as we reflect on our anniversary, ” Coe said. “One of the first art exhibits for the 2022 anniversary will bring everything full circle.”

They’re kicking off with an exhibition called an “American Place,” selections from James and Barbara Palmer.

“[I] can’t think of a better way to kick off our anniversary year than reflecting on our founders’ reflection of American Art,” Coe said.

The Palmer Museum of Art is constructing a new museum within the Arboretum at Penn State with a projected opening in the fall of 2023. It is the largest art museum between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

For more information or to plan your visit, head to the museum’s website.