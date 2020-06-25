Destination PA: Lake Tobias Wildlife Park

A gem in South Central Pennsylvania draws visitors from near and far. The wild adventure is a day packed with family fun.

“This is Lake Tobias Wildlife Park here in Northern Dauphin County. It actually started as a hobby. My father back in the late 1950’s early 1960s opened up to the public to let people come in to take a look at the animals,” Ern Tobias, General Curator and Director of Park Operations said.

The family-run business features wildlife from bison to fallow deer, elk to giraffes.

“We usually do bus tours out in the field where we have larger animals. They stop at each of the species of animals and we tell them a little bit about them and you get to hand feed a lot of them,” Tobias said.

The open-top bus tours stalled for a while during the pandemic.

“We had made a few different changes this year for COVID and our major change that we have our safari tour is the drive-through instead,” Tobias said.

Guest roll through safari scenes, featuring 450 plus animals.

“I think it’s absolutely beautiful. It’s so nice we get to drive through this,” Cathy C said from New York.

Drivers can also park and walk through the zoo for more animal kingdom surprises.

“The petting zoo is open. You can pet, you can feed, you can purchase food in there as well,” Jan Tobias-Kieffer, Director of Public Relations and Marketing said.

“We got to see a lot of big things, zebras, giraffes a good variety of stuff, and some outdoor time. That’s much needed,” said Mary Gergis from Danville, Montour County.

“We love that they get to see the animals. It’s not expensive. A small zoo it’s really intimate they get to get real close,” Hilary DeBardeleben of Danville, Montour County said.

Admission for the drive-through safari is $7 per person for ages 3 and up. The WalkAbout ticket which includes the zoo, admission is $8.

Visit laketobias.com for more details.

While you’re in the area here are a few other places to visit in Dauphin County: