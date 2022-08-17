SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Old York County Trolley Trail from the early 1900s is now a walking trail, and it is also expanding.

A new section of the Hanover Trolley trail is now open in Spring Grove, York County. This completed this first phase of an eight-mile expansion, turning an old unused trolley line into a trail that the public can enjoy.

“People are used to getting outdoors, it’s good recreational exercise. Some people are using these trails to commute to jobs to go between towns to visit local businesses, when they never really thought of or even tried to before,” Chairman of the York County Rail Trail Authority, Frank Kempf said.

Between 2008 and 2013, two sections of the Hanover Trolley Trail were completed in the Spring Grove and Hanover areas along a Met-Ed utility corridor known as the York Hanover Trolley Line. These sections have been used by local residents for walking, cycling, and other forms of outdoor recreation.

Any nonmotorized transportation is allowed on the trail. It has been slowly expanding since 2008, with help from federal and state money.