DESTINATION PA: Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville home to the largest collection of Cadillac’s in United States

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 1973 Steven Greenberg drove from Detroit to Brookville in his 1966 Cadillac Eldorado to continue ophthalmology career.

Greenberg has loved Cadillac’s from a young age Growing in Detroit, he said cars are in his blood. He never planned to start the largest collection of Cadillac’s in the United States.

But, his collection has grown to 70 cars over the years.

Some of Greenberg’s collection

“I grew up in Detroit. So, you don’t have to say anything other than that,” Greenberg said. “In Detroit, you grow up with cars. You grow up loving cars. Either cars or Motown, or both.”

When he was 14 years old, Greenberg’s uncle took him to a car show in Detroit, where he saw a 1958 Cadillac Eldorado. From that day, his goal was to buy one. Once he saved up enough money, his dream came true.

“The first thing I bought… I found a ’58 Eldorado here in Pennsylvania,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg’s 1958 Cadillac Eldorado

After buying that car, one of his patients noticed, and asked if he wanted to add another to his collection. He said yes, and the collection began.

Greenberg has collected some classics over the years. A 1955 Eldorado, 1929 Fleetwood, painted green and black, to match the coloring the gangsters in Chicago used to drive around in.

He even has a 1958 Eldorado Brougham in his collection. An extremely rare vehicle. Cadillac only made 706 of them, and their parts are all specific to that car, and cannot be used in any other cars.

Today, the retired ophthalmologist spends his days “rescuing” Cadillac’s. He buys a car, and then his team will spend anywhere between 4-6 months bringing them back to life.

“We love to buy cars that are not running, or in need of repaint. And bring them back to life that’s the fun part of the restoration,” Greenberg said.

1905 Cadillac’s in Greenberg’s collection.

His collection currently consists of Cadillac’s as old as 1905. With his days are entirely devoted to these cars now, he has one goal in mind…

“To have one Cadillac from each year. From 1903. Up to well… I don’t buy new cars. The newest car I have is 2013.”

Greenberg’s 70 Cadillac’s will go on display to the public next Thursday, June 17-20 during the Brookville Laurel Festival.