Destination PA: Fire and Ice come together in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 27th annual Fire and Ice festival in Somerset is around the corner featuring an assortment of community events for the whole family.

The festival is coming to Somerset this coming weekend, from January 14th through the 16th. The event certainly set up to deliver a ton of fun, with live music, carriage rides, a chili cook-off, and of course everyone’s favorite, the famous ice sculptures.

“At the fire and ice festival, you will see the streets lined with ice sculptures and this year we’ll have 48 ice sculptures, plus a life-sized ice slide with 20 blocks of ice that is rideable by adults and children,” Jocelyn Hartman, with Somerset Inc. said.

Events last all weekend long and are both indoor and outdoor, in uptown Somerset, “From Fireside Lounge, which features beer, wine and spirits for adults, to kids events, like a children’s center story stroll which guides you through a book,” Hartman said.

“Every year we have fire pits that people can stand by and stay warm, and this year for the first time, we’ll have a fire breather, he’s going to perform for us Saturday twice throughout the day, Hartman said.

Hartman says thousands of people visit Somerset during the festival and enjoy the local eateries and vendors, “fire and ice is really an event made up of small events, so local organizations will host different things and come together to make them happen,” Hartman said.