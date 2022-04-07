CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Bellefonte Art Museum is unveiling a new special exhibit art gallery to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May.

Many contemporary and traditional pieces collected will be on display with the art museum’s new “Into the Light: A Tapestry of Art and Culture from Local Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans” exhibit. The pieces are collected by Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans artists and residents with connections to Centre County.

Visitors will have the chance to learn and dive into the language, culture, customs and philosophies of the APIDA community.

The exhibit’s hours are 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, leading up till May 29.

For more information, visit the Bellefonte Art Museum website.