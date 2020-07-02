BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Named one of the “Twenty Must-See Pennsylvania State Parks,” Canoe Creek has more than 900-acres of outdoor adventures for folks of all ages, like their sand beach on Canoe Lake.

Wildlife at Canoe Creek.

“It’s just a very nice atmosphere and nice to feel the sand on your toes,” Jessica Hall, Hollidaysburg resident, said.

The lake is stocked with trout for the spring and bass for the summer, along with boat rentals to get you out there.

Map of Canoe Creek State Park.

If you get hungry, you can buy a snack at Jack’s Grubb Shack or bring your own and have a picnic.

“My husband and I came here for years and years and years. We were the first in the park and the last ones to leave every Sunday,” Williamsburg resident Linda Closson said.

Not a beach person? How about hiking?

One of the many hiking trails at Canoe Creek.

Some trails even take you past the historic Blair County Limestone Kilns that are now cleaned out for you to walk through.

“It’s a neat feature to get a step back in time and imagine what it looked like,” Park Manager Joe Basil said.

And if you’re in the mood for a challenge try tackling the Hartman Trail, which stretches 1.5 miles.

“It’s a great uphill hike. You get to go past the kilns and past the old quarry mines, and you get to see a good view of the Scotch Valley as well on the back side of the mountain,” Basil said.

View while on the Limestone Trail.

There’s another trail that unique to the park. Marsh Trail has a boardwalk that is ADA accessible. It was done by the students at Hollidaysburg Area High School as their senior project to make sure that people of all abilities could enjoy nature.