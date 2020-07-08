Big Mountain Overlook provides breathtaking views

FULTON COUNTY (WTAJ) — Pictures don’t do this view justice. This overlook is breathtaking and it’s just a short trip to Fulton County.

Big Mountain overlook is located at the Tuscarora Mountain ridge in south central, PA. On a clear day you can see the state of Maryland.

The drive to the overlook takes you down a long dirt path that eventually loops around. At the tip of the loop you can get out of your car and walk about 25 ft to the overlook that has an outcrop of stone to sit on.

There are many trails that surround the area, some marked and some unmarked.