Destination PA: Lights on The Lake at Lakemont Park

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Holidays are here, which means there are plenty of ways to celebrate, including checking out a great display at the 25th annual “Holiday Lights on the Lake” at Lakemont Park in Altoona.



There are more than a million lights on display over 50 acres of land, boasting 186 light displays. It runs until Jan. 9, 2022 from 6 to 10 p.m. daily.

“We have people coming from all over the area, including from Cumberland, Maryland, and even some people have come from five hours away to see our light display,” Melanie Shildt, General Manager at Lakemont Park said.

For 25 years, Holiday Lights on the Lake has been a festive and family-friendly attraction for the Altoona community and beyond.

“It’s been an amazing start to the season and we’re looking for it to get better from here,” Shildt said.

You can experience one of the most beautiful light displays in the area from the comfort of your own vehicle. Shildt said 23,000 vehicles came to the event last year.

After checking out the great light display, you can experience the Alto model train display, which is quite the scene within a scene for train enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Right next door is a chance to see Santa at his gift shop, where decorations and sweet treats are on sale.

“It’s pretty amazing, it’s cool to know that this locally owned and family operated business is now a destination, a destination for people both locally and regionally, and even interstate,” Shildt said.