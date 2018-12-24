WTAJ WEB 1ST: Volunteers make Christmas Eve dinner possible

Hundreds of meals are packed into boxes and put onto plates at the Clearfield VFW every Christmas Eve.

“To do as many as we do, you have to have a lot of good volunteers, and that’s what we have here,” volunteer Dee Peters said. “It’s just a wonderful time. It makes me happy to feed people and that’s what I do.”

This is the 22nd year for the dinner. It went from 78 meals served to a goal of 900.

It’s more than just meals. The volunteers, along with Santa Claus, will give out bags full of gifts for nearly 70 kids.

“It makes your heart skip a beat,” organizer Steve Livergood said. “It does because there are so many kids out there that do need it and it just brings tears to your eyes.”

Livergood credits all the volunteers that make this meal possible year after year.

“It just means the world to me to come down here and help everybody that needs us to do this for them, the children especially,” volunteer Kim Swatsworth said.

All the gifts and meals are paid for by donations to the Clearfield VFW.