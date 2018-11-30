WTAJ WEB 1ST: Teen with cancer to play video games for children’s hospital

Opening Christmas cards has become a daily ritual at Maddox Hyde’s house.

He’s receiving so many he’s lost count.

“Hundreds I’m guessing,” Maddox said.

“It is a little overwhelming, but it’s cool,” his mom, Kristi Potter said.

14-year-old Maddox has been battling cancer for eight years.

To lift his spirits around the holidays, the community decided to send him Christmas cards.

It’s gotten so much attention he’s received cards from all over the world.

“I’m excited to see where each card comes from and I’m also happy to see how many people care,” Maddox said.

Earlier this month, Maddox and his family decided to end his treatment at the hospital and keep him home.

“It would most likely make him more sick and potentially cut his timeline, so we decided to have a positive, not-sick Maddox for longer,” Potter said.

On Saturday, he’ll do what any normal teenage boy loves most: play video games.

“I get to do what my favorite thing is to do,” Maddox said.

Maddox will live stream his gaming on Extra Life, a site where people play video games to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Maddox chose to give back to where he received treatment– UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Anyone can watch the live stream Saturday and donate to his cause.

“The more that people donate, the more money goes right to there,” he said.

“So many people have given to him, I think with him working with this charity, I think that’s his way of giving back and helping the kids who may not have as much luck as he has,” Potter said.

His mom said he’s excited to play Saturday, and will not let cancer get the best of him.

“Everything he does, he does with a smiling face,” Potter said. “He doesn’t stop. He doesn’t let it bother him. He’s just ‘okay, it’s another day,’ and we just do everything day-by-day. It’s easier to keep going when he’s so positive.”

To join in on Maddox’s live stream Saturday, visit this link.