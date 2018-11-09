WTAJ WEB 1ST: Snow makes first appearance

Many people across the area were greeted by a glimpse of winter Friday morning.

“I wasn’t ready for it, but I knew it was supposed to be coming soon,” Penfield resident Darlene Sherwood said. “I love it for Christmas, that’s about it. I don’t want it any other time.”

It was the first snowfall for the area, and was just enough to carpet parts of the ground and cover windshields.

“I woke up and had snow on my car,” DuBois resident CJ Kuntz said. “I had to clean it off and was like, well, looks like it’s time to break out the winter jacket today.”

Though for some, seeing the snow was a welcome surprise.

“I was so excited to wake up this morning and see the snow, although it’s starting to melt already, because hey it’s becoming a little bit more like winter,” DuBois resident Angela Erickson said. “It’s time to go, holiday shopping has started and we are so excited. I say bring on the snow.”

Winter weather didn’t last long in DuBois, as temperatures warmed above freezing, the snow started to melt and flurries switched to rain.