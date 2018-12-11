WTAJ WEB 1ST: Santa House celebrates 10 years

It’s the 10th year Santa has made the trip down from the North Pole to meet kids at Shaw Park in downtown Clearfield.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Loretta Wagner with Clearfield Revitalization Corp. said. “The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, the students from out there, had built the Santa House that we’re in today.”

On select days throughout December, kids can come meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“It’s a little bit out there whether the kids like Santa or they don’t like Santa, but Mrs. Claus normally has a way with her words with the kids,” Wagner said.

Not only can kids get a picture taken, Santa gives each kid a small gift too.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Santa House the following dates:

Wednesday, December 12 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday , December 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 15 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 16 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday, December 21 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 22 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 23 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.