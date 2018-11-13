WTAJ WEB 1ST: Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign kicked off last week, but one area Salvation Army is in need of more volunteers to help ring the bell.

The Clearfield Salvation army currently only has around three or four bell ringers signed up for the holiday season.

The Red Kettle Campaign raises a large portion of the funds for the Salvation Army each year, which go to their different programs and services across the county.

“I would like to make our goal, or surpass our goal this year so we can help as many people in Clearfield County as we can throughout the year,” Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Greenfield said. “If we’re not there, we’re not earning that money that will help us.”

Ideally, the Clearfield Salvation Army could use 10 to 15 bell ringers a day, that way shifts can be shorter and all 7 of their kettle locations can be staffed.

As for bell ringer Robert McKinney, he’s been volunteering for four years. He said despite the long days and cold weather, he’ll continue to ring this bell.

“I do different things, whatever it takes. I like to help people,” McKinney said.

Using the bell’s sound to give back to people in need around the holidays and throughout the year.

To find out how you can help out the Clearfield Salvation Army, visit their website here. If you want to find the Salvation Army nearest you, follow this link.