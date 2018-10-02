WTAJ WEB 1ST: PSU updated Lacrosse Stadium

“We’re really excited, its a great home base. The excitement for our games has always been awesome,” said Missy Doherty, PSU Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach.

Now that renovations are complete on Panzer Stadium, Penn State Lacrosse is upping the ante to provide more to fans on game day.

What are the main highlights?

New stadium seating, restrooms, a concession stand, new sound system, and a press box complete with broadcasting booths hooked up and ready for a live TV sports broadcast.

There’s also a new HD capable score board and team film area.

Beyond the tech, both men’s and women’s coaches say the new stands will bring a new energy to players on the turf.

“When you’re down on the field, you really feel the stands sitting on top of you,” said Doherty. “So I’m just so excited for the electric atmosphere we’re gonna have on game days, I think it’s gonna be the hardest place to play in the Big 10.”

“It’s gonna create an environment where, if we do our job, the backdrop and setting could be second to none,” said Jeff Tambroni, PSU Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach.

That backdrop, a clear view of Mt. Nittany, which grounds Director Herby Combs says gives the stadium a unique look.

“Certainly it has its own special imprint in a D1 landscape, aesthetically, the visual design of the building, but the visual design of Mt. Nittany brings its own uniqueness to those of other lacrosse programs”

And to Combs, it’s head and shoulders above the old facility.

“Previously we made things work with a portable press box and some lifts and scaffolding to televise the events,” said Combs.

That’s no longer the case and fans are guaranteed a seat with an expanded stadium capacity upwards of 2,100 fans.

Over half of the $5.6 million required for the stadium upgrades came from lacrosse alums, with the another $2 million coming from university athletics funds.

“It’s rare to have a lacrosse-only facility, we’re really lucky to be at Penn State and have the support of Ken Panzer and a bunch of different alums and donors, we’re so fortunate to have that support. And here’s a physical example of the support we have at Penn State and we’re so grateful and so excited for it,” said Combs.

Beyond collegiate lacrosse, the stadium may also be used to host PIAA tournaments, and summer camps for kids.

The women’s team will be the first to play in the updated stadium with a tournament scrimmage this Saturday.