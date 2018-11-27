WTAJ WEB 1ST: PSU Altoona Men’s Hockey Fights Against Cancer

If you’re a fan of hockey, or know anything about the sport, you understand that fighting is a key element to the game. This time, players at Penn State Altoona are fighting…against cancer.

“Whatever impact we can make on someone’s life, I mean that’s a win in our book. We may not be as high profile, but we have just as much heart, just as much will to win. And everyone can be connected to cancer in some way. It doesn’t matter where you are or where you’re from, everyone has been affected by it. So we want to do as much as we can to help out and help these families in need,” said Vincent Defazio, senior at Penn State Altoona and center for the men’s hockey team.

Players on the local college’s team said they wanted to do more than just donate money from admissions tickets.

“We could’ve just made a game of it and donated a few bucks here and there that we make on admissions and stuff, but to be able to come up with a bunch of prizes and other stuff that we can raffle off and raise even more money, it helps us as people to be able to give back to those who are suffering from cancer,” said Catcher Cumming, Penn State Altoona junior and forward on the men’s hockey team.

The program is teaming up with multiple cancer research foundations, including the Mario Lemieux Foundation, started by former Pittsburgh Penguin’s center Mario Lemieux. The Hockey Hall of Famer was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 1993.

“With the specific organizations that are being sponsored, obviously Mario Lemieux is a big name in this area, western Pennsylvania, central Pennsylvania, with his battle with cancer. And his mission is to get the message out to the younger generation that might not remember him play or may not have been around, so it’s important to us and the hockey community to get what he’s been through out there,” Defazio said.

Galactic Ice Rink will host the game against St. Vincent College, Latrobe on Friday night. Admissions is $5 for adults, $3 for children. Puck drop is 5:30 p.m.

“To be able to put on an event such that we’re hoping to this Friday, we’re just hoping that it can be successful and we can raise money for all the cancer research foundations that we can and just give back to the community so that we can help with all the survivors,” Cumming said.

Instead of just watching through the glass, join in the fight…against cancer.