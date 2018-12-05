WTAJ WEB 1ST: Project Gifts wrapping underway

Wrapping is underway at the Project Gifts for Elk County headquarters in St. Marys.

Volunteers from Elk County Catholic High School are spending the week wrapping, taping and stacking hundreds of bundles of toys.

“It’s really difficult,” senior Frankie Schatz said while describing the wrapping process. “There’s different ones, there’s different objects, it’s very hard.”

Each year Project Gifts gives toys to kids in need across the county. This year they’ll give away nearly 400 bundles.

“It’s kids helping kids and that’s really important,” Project Gifts president Bob Roberts said.

While the students aren’t in school, they learn what giving back means.

“It’s just crazy to see how many people are less fortunate in the area,” senior Hunter Cashmer said. “It’s always good to give back to them.”

“As they get older and as their college days get over, they get settled into a community, they’re willing to go out in that community and help in some way,” Roberts said.

Gifts are distributed in St. Marys, Ridgway and Johnsonburg on December 15.