WTAJ WEB 1ST: One teen living her dream through window painting

Brookville Area High School senior Brittany Deemer, with a paint brush in hand, is hard at work bringing a little Halloween spirit to Brookville’s Main Street.

She says her signature style is cartoon paintings, and she’s been making them come to life on store windows the last three or four years.

“I can remember when I was little driving around with my parents looking at all the window paintings from the year before,” said Deemer. “That’s just something I’ve always wanted to do, so now that I can, I enjoy it.”

The high school art classes pair up with the Brookville Chamber of Commerce each year to bring Halloween art to the storefronts. It’s a long-standing tradition, going on for more than 40 years.

“I think it’s good for the community, getting the students out downtown, and I think it brightens up the town as well,” said Senior Jillian Taylor.

Deemer’s art, now complete, can be found on the window at Courthouse Grill and Pub, Owner Pat Hatznikolas says he’s always impressed with what the students created.

“It’s nice you get to see their talent, their art talent, and it brings the holiday closer together with all the windows painted,” said Hatznikolas.

And it’s a tradition that keeps growing. Students painted more than 60 windows this year.