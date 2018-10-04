WTAJ WEB 1ST: Mt. Union school bus driver accused of inappropriate behavior

As teenage girls at Mt. Union Junior/Senior High school hopped off their bus in January 2017, the last thing on their minds was the day of learning ahead.

Their goal instead – some told police – get passed their bus driver without being groped.

Specifically by 65-year-old former district bus driver David Kim Gardner.

“I think it’s disgusting, I mean he’s an adult and these are kids,” said Tracy Byers, Shirleysburg, Huntington County. “He needs to pay for what he’s done”

Tracy Byers’ daughter rode Gardner’s bus to school everyday from their Shirleysburg home, no more than seven houses down the road from Gardner’s house.

“She’s happy that he’s not the bus driver anymore,” said Byers.

Byers’ daughter is not one of the seven female victims who say Gardner inappropriately groped them, but as a long time local, Byers feels charges of indecent assault did not come as a surprise.

“Everybody in town knows how he is,” said Byers.

We reached out to Gardner who’s currently out on $25,000 bail, but he declined to comment.

As for Byers, she hopes this behavior is something she never sees again.

“I hope justice is served and I don’t think money should be able to get him out of this,” said Byers.

Gardner’s formal arraignment is scheduled for November 8.