WTAJ WEB 1ST: Man’s garage sale to pay for own funeral

One Saturday, David Dunkleberger and Edward Sheets were driving around Johnstown looking for something to do.

That’s when they came across Willie Davis’ yard sale. “So, we stopped up here to buy a couple things,” said Dunkleberger.

They hit it off and got to talking, and learned the heartbreaking reason why Davis is trying to raise money.

“I’m trying to raise money for a funeral,” said Davis. “They asked me, whose funeral? I said, ‘Mine.'”

Willie has fatal stage four cancer. He was diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma in June.

“With fatal cancer, I don’t need any of my stuff, so I’m trying to sell it to raise money for my final arrangements,” said Davis.

The 66-year-old Navy Veteran needs to raise thousands of dollars to be buried next to his parents in Virginia.

Dunkleberger and Sheets knew they had to do something to help.

“It broke my heart almost, just to hear what he was going through,” said Sheets.

“Selling everything you own to provide for your own funeral, that’s kind of a tough situation,” said Dunkleberger.

They started a GoFundMe page for Davis and so far, it’s raised $475.

Davis can’t believe the kindness of these strangers. “You don’t know how much this means to me.”

Willie “I’m going to miss life because there are people like that,” said Davis. “People that are willing to help somebody.”

Dunkleberger & Sheets hope to raise more money to make Davis’ final days a little easier.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s Willie or the next guy,” said Dunkleberger. “To just help somebody in need, kind of just makes everyone a little better.”

If you’d like to donate to Davis’ cause, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/helpwillied?member=554386