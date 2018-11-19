WTAJ WEB 1ST: Local tech company expanding

A tech company in Boalsburg announced Monday its plans to expand.

Sensor Networks Inc. makes corrosion monitoring software for the oil and gas industry, along with on-wing engine inspection kits for airplanes.

They also make custom products used by NASA research centers.

The company is teaming with the Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County is looking to expand to a new location within two miles of their current location off of Discovery Drive. At the moment, they say they’re running out of room.

“Sensor Networks has been in business for four years, and we’ve been doubling basically every year, for the last four years,” said Jeff Anderson, President and General Manager of Sensor Networks. “We’ve really run out of space at our current facility, so we’ve been working with Vern and his team to find out next home, and it really will allow us to be more efficient and serve customers at a better level”

Sensor Networks has not yet announced a specific site for their expansion.

But they plan to have an agreement for a new space by the end of the year.

The company is still talking with the Chamber of Business to determine the funding they’ll receive to assist with this expansion.