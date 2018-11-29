WTAJ WEB 1ST: Letters from Santa help to buy school supplies

Headphones, pencil cups and a reading rug, those were some of the gifts delivered to the teachers at C.G. Johnson Elementary School in Reynoldsville at the beginning of the school year.

“It was just like Christmas before Christmas,” second grade teacher Donna Coder said. “All of the things that we wished for, and we would’ve been happy if we just got one, they were all purchased for us.”

It’s all because of Matt Reed’s First Class Children’s Foundation in DuBois.

This Christmas, he’s hoping to make more wishes for teachers come true.

“We’ve teamed up with Santa Claus and Santa has agreed to write letters to the children,” Reed said.

For a donation of 5 dollars, a personalized letter from Santa will arrive straight from the North Pole to your mailbox.

With a 10 dollar donation, Santa sends your child a letter with an official Nice List certificate.

“We use that money to buy school supplies for kids in the local area,” he said.

The kids in Mrs. Coder’s second grade classroom have found these supplies make learning better.

“You have to be here to realize how much it brightens your classroom and lifts your spirits, just to see the smiling faces on the students and teachers both,” Coder said.

To donate and purchase your own letter, visit First Class Children’s Fountation’s website here.